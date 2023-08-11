Around the Web Watch: Virgin Galactic sends first group of three civilian tourists to the edge of space A former British Olympian, who bought his ticket 18 years ago, and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean were the civilian passengers. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Play Amazing watching #Galactic02 with Keisha and Anastatia’s family in Antigua and Barbuda. Tears of joy! https://t.co/oJb9bw6ggk @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/lCQjnnN4yE— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space tourism