Watch: NGO removes 11,353 kg of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch in largest extraction yet The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also known as the Pacific trash vortex, is a massive accumulation of marine debris situated in the North Pacific Ocean. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago This week we had our largest ever extraction from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch: 11,353 kg of plastic out of the ocean for good.As we transition to System 03, we see that increasing system size leads to bigger catches. pic.twitter.com/5UcrpATHbi— The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) August 11, 2023