Around the Web Caught on camera: Tourists escape narrowly as portion of cliff collapses on UK beach Caught on camera in West Bay in Dorset, England. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rockfalls and Landslips can happen at anytime. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed. Thanks to Daniel Knagg for the footage.#Westbay #JurassicCoast pic.twitter.com/38XJjSoBYT— Dorset Council UK (@DorsetCouncilUK) August 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Beach Cliff