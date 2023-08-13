Around the Web Watch: Angry train passengers lock ticket checker in toilet after power failure in two AC coaches Passengers on the Delhi-Ghazipur Suhaildev superfast express were furious when technicians failed to restore power even after two hours. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO | RPF and Railway officials assured the passengers that the power failure problem would be resolved soon. According to the latest information, the train is at the Tundla station, and the engineers have fixed the power failure issue in the B1 coach. They are working to… pic.twitter.com/bweWtUhTDE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023 Train no 22434, coach no 3AC B1,B2 ac and electricity not working. @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/R0SRGPNblg— Prince Kumar 🇮🇳 (@princekmr560) August 11, 2023 "😓 Just boarded the train (Train no-22434 ANVT GCT SF EXP) and the AC isn't working in the coach! To top it off, there's no light either from the last 1 hour. Not the ideal start to this journey! 🚂🔌 #ACIssues #TrainTravelTroubles" #HotAndDark #disaster #PowerOut #Blackout pic.twitter.com/KNTKjFQNGU— Ahmad Asim (@asim9809) August 11, 2023 There are children and old people in these coaches kindly take timely action as the AC is not working since last hoursIt is extreme hot here, people are struggling to breathe— Ashish Dubey (@AshishD32552134) August 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train passengers