Around the Web Watch: Section of Shimla-Kalka railway track hangs in mid-air after ground beneath it crumbles The track for the heritage train route was damaged as incessant rain triggered flashfloods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Soil underneath Kalka-Shimla railway line washed away following heavy rainfall in the area#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/0UHvMDcnRw— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 Heavy damage to Kalka-Shimla railway track due to heavy rain and landslides. The earth below the track and been washed away at one place.#Himachal pic.twitter.com/QIlSBJB3hf— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) August 14, 2023 A railway official explains the damage sustained by Loco shed of Kalka-Shimla railway at Shimla due to landslide.#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/L9MSIHYfyt— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) August 14, 2023