Around the Web Watch: National flag hoisted underwater on Independence Day by Indian Coast Guard personnel The tricolour was hoisted along the Tamil Nadu coast in Rameshwaram. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Underwater hoisting of national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Independence Day(Video source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/SPGsU3HxDj— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 Underwater hoisting of national flag 🇮🇳by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on 77th Independence Day #IndependeceDay2023 #Bharat pic.twitter.com/UqzZNZqWbD— Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Independence Day Indian Coast Guard flag