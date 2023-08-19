Around the Web Watch: What India’s first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru looks like, inside and outside The post office in Cambridge Layout was inaugurated by the central Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago India's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru was inaugurated by minister @AshwiniVaishnaw today. Built in 45 days by L&T. Company says 3D concrete printing has the potential to significantly speeden construction and enhance overall build quality. pic.twitter.com/rcAJ5qWYmq— Vasudha Venugopal (@Vasudha156) August 18, 2023 Also watch: India’s first ever 3D-printed post office building is under construction in Bengaluru We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Post Office Bengaluru 3D-printing