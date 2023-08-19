A fire incident at KSR Railway station Bengaluru:- Udyan Express arrived at KSR at 05.45. Around 07.10 smoke in B1/ B2 coaches was noticed,the Fire brigade arrived by 7:35 & extinguished the fire. The cause of the smoke is under investigation. No casualty. @SWRRLY @blrcityrlyps pic.twitter.com/dSCyeJQHhH