Around the Web Watch: Smoke envelops Bengaluru railway station after train coaches catch fire Two coaches of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express caught fire after arriving at KSR Bengaluru Station. Scroll Staff An hour ago A fire broke out in two coaches of Udyan Express at KSR-Bengaluru Railway station on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/4VRhNezInK— Bharat Kr Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@BK_BHARATD) August 19, 2023 A fire incident at KSR Railway station Bengaluru:- Udyan Express arrived at KSR at 05.45. Around 07.10 smoke in B1/ B2 coaches was noticed,the Fire brigade arrived by 7:35 & extinguished the fire. The cause of the smoke is under investigation. No casualty. @SWRRLY @blrcityrlyps pic.twitter.com/dSCyeJQHhH— Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) August 19, 2023 A fire broke out in two bogies of Udyan Express train at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Bengaluru early in the morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported.#UdyanExpress #Fire #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/f5uQTVUwUB— विवेक सिंह नेताजी (@INCVivekSingh) August 19, 2023 Two coaches (B1 and B2) of Train no. 11301 Udyan Express (Mumbai-Bengaluru) caught fire at KSR Bengaluru City railway station at around 7:10 am on Saturday#UdyanExpress #WorldPhotographyDay #GoVegetarian #हरियाली_तीज #HariyaliTeej #INDvsIRE #KingOfKotha #sudhamurthy #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/7NYM2elpQl— Human Rights Reform Org. (@hqHumanRights) August 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Train Bengaluru Fire