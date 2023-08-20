During the Aaj Tak G20 summit on live television, anchor Sudhir Chaudhary asked central minister Smriti Irani, who holds the Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs portfolios, “When tomatoes were selling at Rs 250-300 per kgs was there a discussion about it in your home?”

The question led to a heated exchange of words between the minister and the anchor. Irani said Chaudhary was trivialising the issue, while the anchor said the minister’s response was whataboutery (video above).

“No, this is not whataboutery,” Irani said “Even I can ask you what happened when you were in jail.”

Irani was referring to an incident from 2012 when Chaudhary, then an editor with Zee News, along with Zee Business editor Samir Ahluwalia, were sent to 14-day judicial custody on charges of extorting money from industrialist Naveen Jindal.

Irani apologised for her personal remarks about Chaudhary, adding that she began her career in media working under Chaudhary. “That’s fine, but I want to let you know that if you’re making personal attacks then be ready for it yourself,” said the anchor. “Yes, I am ready,” Irani said.