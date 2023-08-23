Viral Video Watch: Newly promoted penguin, now with the world’s highest ranking for its kind, inspects troops Members of the Norwegian armed forces visited Edinburgh Zoo in the UK to ‘promote’ their regimental mascot Sir Nils Olav III, from Brigadier to Major General. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Today we joined His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway at @EdinburghZoo for the promotion of their official mascot, Emperor Penguin Brigadier Sir Nils Olav III. Find out more here https://t.co/IcPqfvccCq. #EdinTattoo pic.twitter.com/yY4grOrA7O— Edinburgh Tattoo (@EdinburghTattoo) August 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Zoo UK Penguin