Around the Web Watch: Man sets up a telescope on New York street, draws crowd eager to catch a glimpse of Saturn Some commuters on Ninth Avenue in Brooklyn were frustrated, while others calmly navigated around Joe Delfausse and his group. Scroll Staff An hour ago This man who placed his telescope in the middle of a Brooklyn road to show strangers what Saturn looks like has done more for traffic calming than any elected official in the lower 48. Let’s protect this man at all costs. pic.twitter.com/sbYC8nqBRj— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) August 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Planet Saturn US Telescope Astronomy