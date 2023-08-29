Around the Web Watch: Man rescues snake, removes bangle stuck around its body after two years Sourav Borkotoky from Tezpur, Assam freed the snake from the plastic bangle and released it back into the wild. Scroll Staff An hour ago While most people kill snakes when they see them, in Tezpur, a young man Sourav Borkotoky saved this python by removing a bangle that had been tied to his body for two years. Snake couldn't even eat well because of this trap. But it's amazing how this bangle stuck to the python?? pic.twitter.com/qJwrl9acqK— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) August 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam snake rescue