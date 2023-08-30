When asked about Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal-winning performance in javelin at the Athletics World Championships, where Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won the silver, Chopra’s uncle Bhim Chopra said, “Consider it a scenario where Asia secures two medals. That’s the way to see it.”

Speaking to the media (video above), Bhim Chopra said, “Arshad Nadeem is a big fan of Neeraj, he considers Nadeem his idol. I think 10 to 20 per cent of Neeraj’s fan following is from Pakistan.”

