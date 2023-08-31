Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Close shave for woman shopper as speeding car mounts pavement in Bengaluru The woman escaped by a whisker after the SUV climbed crashed into a shop in Bengaluru’s BTM layout. Scroll Staff An hour ago A miraculous escape for a #woman in #Bengaluru as a speeding SUV passing close to her rams into a nearby shopThe CCTV footage of the adjacent shop shows a speeding SUV that brushed past her ramming into a shop next to her. #Bengaluru #viralvideo #India #Idalia pic.twitter.com/rs4rKnKil0— Ratnesh Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Ratnesh_speaks) August 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. accident bengaluru