Around the Web Watch: Drone captures aerial view of new Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati, the longest flyover in Assam The 2.6-km-long four-lane flyover connects Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Temple Road. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Goodbye to one of the worst traffic jam in the history of Guwahati & also to all those social media memes too. This flyover, which is 2.8 kms is the longest flyover of Assam & will surely decongest this section. It is constructed within 2 years. #NilachalFlyover pic.twitter.com/YUi6fDBhDh— The Auto Freak (@TheAbhiz95) August 30, 2023 #Nilachal flyover the longest in #Assam, inaugurated today in #Guwahati, by CM Dr #Himantabiswa. pic.twitter.com/TYfhn1wr4i— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam Flyover