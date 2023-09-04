Daniil Medvedev to the US Open crowd:



“Thanks to all the guys who don’t shout between 1st & 2nd serve. There’s 1 guy, I don’t know if he has a wife. I don’t know how she’ll sleep bc he’s so pumped up he’s gonna end the night saying ‘vamo!’ nonstop. I feel sorry for him” 😂 pic.twitter.com/uIsE0nXuGx