Viral Video Watch: Tennis star Daniil Medvedev pokes fun at 'pumped up' fan for being loud during US Open match The player from Russia made the remark during the on-court interview following his win against Sebastian Baez in Round 3 of the US Open 2023. Scroll Staff An hour ago Daniil Medvedev to the US Open crowd:"Thanks to all the guys who don't shout between 1st & 2nd serve. There's 1 guy, I don't know if he has a wife. I don't know how she'll sleep bc he's so pumped up he's gonna end the night saying 'vamo!' nonstop. I feel sorry for him" 😂 pic.twitter.com/uIsE0nXuGx— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2023 Play Full interview