Chef Vikas Khanna decorates a cake during a flight for retiring crew member Cream, freshly cut fruits, and Khanna's flair. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Heart warming gesture of love by #Michelin #Masterchef @TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew memberChef Vikas is a Dariya dil,who fed 40 mill during Covid, but this was special🙏🏻❤️#avgeeks @RNTata2000 @virsanghvi @advsanjoy @BLRAviation pic.twitter.com/AIbw8bAQvz— Sanjay (@sjlazars) August 28, 2023 An emotional moment to re-create a cake 35,000 ft in the air for a retiring crew member Rony, who served Air India for 35 years. Loved it & all the best. @airindia pic.twitter.com/N1ySKqWxdY— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 29, 2023 Not for me bro, but one of our colleaguesI'm a relic yaarTake a look at what Chef @TheVikasKhanna created on boardReminded me of days we carried Nelson Wang & Chef Hemant Oberoi & Veerasamy & do live festivals in FC @virsanghvi & @JitiBhargava will recall those Golden days pic.twitter.com/HJTzE8qTtN— Sanjay (@sjlazars) August 28, 2023