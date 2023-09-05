Around the Web Watch: Man saved from raging river in daring operation after he slipped while taking a selfie Locals and SDRF personnel saved the man from being swept away by strong currents of the Mandakini in Rambada, Uttarakhand. Scroll Staff An hour ago सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में मंदाकिनी नदी में गिरा यात्री स्थानीय लोगों ने किया यात्री का रेस्क्यू#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/vcq6G4WgV9— rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) September 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand river rescue