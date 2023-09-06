Around the Web Watch: Twelve-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both legs in war runs half-marathon for charity Several Ukrainian soldiers, who too became disabled in the war, ran under a special category at the annual event in Lviv to raise money for war-affected victims Scroll Staff An hour ago 🇺🇦The Invincibility 2023 half-marathon was held in Lviv today, in which people who lost limbs took part.Among the participants was 12-year-old Yana from Kramatorsk, who lost two legs during the shelling of the railway station by the russians. pic.twitter.com/ThQw2aGW3H— Iryna Buczkowski🇺🇦🇺🇸Їрина (@IrynaBuczkowski) September 3, 2023 Un semi-marathon a eu lieu à #Lviv. Les défenseurs ukrainiens blessés au front ont parcouru une distance spéciale de 70m. Il y avait au total 15 participants, dont Yana Stepanenko, 12 ans, qui a perdu ses deux jambes lors du bombardement de la gare de #Kramatorsk #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/w4dBID9Zft— jfgino (@jfgino) September 3, 2023 . @UN @UNESCO @AAzoulayIn Lviv, the #Invincibles, who lost their limbs due to #Russian aggression, overcame the half-#marathon at a distance of 70 meters.Among the participants is 12-year-old Yana from Kramatorsk, who lost two legs during Russian shelling#sanctions pic.twitter.com/lm9nFZH8w3— Sunflower from Ukraine (@SunflowerfromUA) September 3, 2023 The 7th half marathon started in Lviv.Race distances are 21 km, 5 km and 1.6 km. The marathon is a charity event, part of the funds will be donated to the "Unbreakable" charitable foundation, in particular for children's rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/VyleZr0cj7— Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) September 3, 2023 In #Lviv, during the half-marathon, the "Mile of Invincibility" distance was introduced, in which veterans with prostheses and wheelchairs took part.Also participate was 12-year-old Yana Stepanenko, who lost both legs during #russian shelling of the station in #Kramatorsk. pic.twitter.com/9Q1ksdx3QM— Еспресо Global (@Espresotveng) September 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine war