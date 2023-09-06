Around the Web Watch: Four astronauts return to Earth from the space station in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule The splashdown concluded the space mission for NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the UAE’s Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Dragon’s main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/wytDyDzKIt— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2023 Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Steve, @Astro_Woody, Andrey, and @Astro_Alneyadi! pic.twitter.com/ph27m0wP30— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2023 The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the #Crew6 astronauts has been hoisted onto the recovery ship. Next up: Egress! pic.twitter.com/WW8S7eeqkm— NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) September 4, 2023 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. SpaceX astronaut