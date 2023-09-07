Viral Video Watch: Delhi Police officer draws caricatures of leaders coming to India for the G20 summit Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Kalkal has put up 30 artworks of the delegates attending the event in his office at the police headquarters. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Delhi: ACP Rajendra Kalkal makes caricatures of G20 leaders arriving at the G20 Summit in Delhi. He says, "I have a hobby of making cartoons from childhood...This was a good opportunity when so many guests are arriving at the G20 Summit. I drew the caricatures of the… pic.twitter.com/71F3pr5f63— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. G20 summit Delhi Police