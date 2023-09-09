Around the Web Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy dodges questions on past Trump criticism during interview with Mehdi Hasan The GOP presidential aspirant of Indian origin refused to explain or clarify several of his earlier remarks. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago "I want you to answer my question. Three times I've asked it. What did Donald Trump do that was 'downright abhorrent'? It's your words."I asked @VivekGRamaswamy about his old tweets & writings, him criticizing Trump, and it got a little heated. Watch:pic.twitter.com/3E13GBYlJ0— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 6, 2023 Play Full interview We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Media politics