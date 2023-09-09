Viral Video Watch: Artist makes massive marble chip portrait of Shah Rukh Khan on a Kolkata rooftop Pritam Banerjee’s 30-foot artwork was made on black canvas with white marble chips. Scroll Staff An hour ago Tribute to the King Khan @iamsrk ❤️👑making of the portrait with white marble stone chips. Size approximately 30ft. Anyway, this comes from the core of my heart, the love I have for this Man is beyond the size of this art❤️ I wish he could see this! 🫶Craze Of #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Rt2FKBfpmG— BOLLYWOOD KA BAAP SRK (FAN ACCOUNT) (@BollywoodKing9) September 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan SRK art