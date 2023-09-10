Eco India Eco india : How flooding in delhi can be managed by letting the Yamuna flow it’s normal course In July this year, Delhi witnessed unprecedented floods with the Yamuna water levels reaching its highest at 208.66 meters. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Juhi Chaudhary | Video Editor: Sujit Lad |Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian |Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india delhi floods yamuna