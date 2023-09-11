Around the Web Watch: Smoke fills Air China plane cabin, passengers evacuated on runway after engine catches fire All passengers and crew were safe after the Air China aircraft made an emergency landing at Changi Airport in Singapore. Scroll Staff An hour ago Air China flight CA403 from Chengdu to Changi Airport made an emergency landing after its left engine caught fire and filled the airplane with smoke. All passengers and crew evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/05Vn3ETAL1— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 10, 2023 The Air China #flight #CA403 from #Chengdu to #Singapore made an #emergency landing at Changi Airport this afternoon after a fire in the left engine, which filled the airplane with smoke. All passengers and crew evacuated safely. #breaking #aviation #planes #airchina pic.twitter.com/XGvFRCumsG— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 10, 2023 An Air China flight (CA403) from Chengdu encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory enroute to Changi Airport. The aircraft landed on Runway 3 at around 1615 hrs and all passengers and crew have evacuated safely. The fire in the left engine has been put out.— SingaporeCAAS (@SingaporeCAAS) September 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane fire