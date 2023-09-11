Around the Web Watch: Chaos at AR Rahman’s Chennai concert, angry fans accuse organisers of mismanagement Thousands of fans alleged that organisers ‘oversold’ tickets, and many were denied entry. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago #ARRahman AR Rahman's concert tonight was the most traumatic event I've ever been to.THOUSANDS of people WITH tickets were being sent out, not allowed to enter because thousands of TICKETS WERE OVERSOLD. There was nobody to direct anyone,the ticket booth was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/dgZ9mmiCbt— Kamya Menon (@water_menon) September 10, 2023 @actcevents @arrahman and everybody else involved in #marakumanenjam and #ARRahman live. We need answers, accountability, refunds and much more. The organizing today was pathetic, and not only from an experience POV but dangers to health&safety. Videos attached, thread follows. pic.twitter.com/hf7fnyDVHc— Nitin (@makhayanitini) September 10, 2023 Horrible experience at @arrahman concert. Horrible Sound Systems, zero crowd control and they have sold much more tickets than capacity. All late comers were standing in front of those who were sitting and on the pathway #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert your are the worst @actcevents pic.twitter.com/xBn0KyGqNO— Vishnu Manoharan (@Mvishnu699) September 10, 2023 VVIPs ( Ajith Family's) Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert 💦💦😔😔 #MarakkumaNenjam #Arrconcert #Arrahmanconcert #Breaking #BreakingNews#music #Concert pic.twitter.com/WftV0wkhcP— TN 72 (@mentalans) September 10, 2023 Very very bad audio systems. Couldn't hear any song or music. Too crowded, worst organisation, stampede, parking jammed, could not even return, need refund.#MarakkaveMarakathaNenjam#arrahman | #isaipuyal | #marakkumanenjam pic.twitter.com/ROHBCS5sTu— Jay (@jp15may) September 10, 2023 VIDEO | AR Rahman's concert in Chennai draws flak from fans over alleged mismanagement."We paid Rs 5,000 for this ticket but were made to stand outside. They didn't let us go (inside). The issue was not with the crowd, but with the one who organised this event. There were… pic.twitter.com/JHruvBNaAr— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2023 Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam— ACTC Events (@actcevents) September 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai concert AR Rahman