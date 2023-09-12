Viral Video ‘Give those chocolates back to me’: MS Dhoni tells fan after signing autographs for him in the US The former Indian skipper met several fans during his recent US trip. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ms Dhoni after giving autograph to a fan. "Chocolate babas do"#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/qeQ5ryuT5L— Cricmesh (@cricmesh) September 11, 2023 Thala Dharshanam from USA !! ❤️😇#MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu | #Dhoni📹 via Neel pic.twitter.com/1ePArxWDZu— Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 (@CricSuperFan) September 10, 2023 Also Watch: Cricketer MS Dhoni joins former US President Donald Trump in a game of golf We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni US cricket