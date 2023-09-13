Viral Video Watch: Dogs bark on stage as Danish Chamber Orchestra plays Leopold Mozart’s ‘Hunting Symphony’ Three dogs were handpicked by the conductor after he decided not to follow the usual practice of using a recording. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Members of the Danish Chamber Orchestra performing Leopold Mozart’s little-known Hunting Symphony began to smile as the third movement began.Three dogs pranced onstage with their humans before the audience of 750 people in Copenhagen — and on cue — the pups began to bark along… pic.twitter.com/tx80UfHrFl— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 12, 2023 Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danmarks Underholdningsork. (@dkunderholdningsorkester) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music dogs