Viral Video Watch: How to use Google search to combine existing emojis to make new ones Welcome to Emoji Kitchen. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago You can now create your own emoji mashups directly in Google! 🤩Best thing is that you can copy-paste it wherever you want. pic.twitter.com/oU2HQkL5c8— Toni (@tonjrv) September 14, 2023 #EmojiKitchen 、ランダム押すの楽し過ぎる…！悪魔合体が出た時の「やったぜ！」感すごい。 pic.twitter.com/hjZCYwtJd3— 相沢あい (@aizawaai) September 15, 2023 Google 検索の emoji kitchen 🍳皆さんはどんな絵文字が出来上がりましたか？#emojikitchen pic.twitter.com/wQ7NWY0K1g— Google Japan (@googlejapan) September 15, 2023