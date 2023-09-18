Around the Web Watch: Pilot makes in-flight announcement to welcome Rohan Bopanna on board after Davis Cup win In his final tournament appearance, Bopanna teamed up with Yuki Bhambri to win the doubles against Morocco in straight sets. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ✈️ Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. On board this flight, we are honoured to have a very special guest – Mr. @rohanbopanna @IndTennisDaily @AITA__Tennis #DavisCup @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/NWim2I0oFo— Karamdeep (@oyeekd) September 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rohan Bopanna Tennis Flight Sports