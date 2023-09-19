Around the Web Watch: Stranded passengers storm airport tarmac in Congo after their flight is cancelled twice Over 200 passengers protested after Brussels Airlines cancelled a flight from Kinshasa airport for two consecutive days . Scroll Staff An hour ago Brussels Airlines passengers attempt to storm the aircraft following the cancellation of their flight from Kinshasa for the 2nd day in a row since Friday.📹 princeofkongo pic.twitter.com/rwLxGDVLLb— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 17, 2023 Following the cancellation of the Brussels Airlines flight for the 2nd day in a row since Friday 15/09, passengers stormed the tarmac of N'djili Intl. Airport (FZAA), Kinshasa with the aim of demonstration. The station manager and the crew members are locked in the parked plane. pic.twitter.com/ew1o2S5ZUL— FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 17, 2023 #RDC: A l’aéroport International de N’Djili, les passagers à destination de Bruxelles via Brussels Airlines en colère. Ça fait deux jours que les vols sont perturbés . Ce soir l’appareil qui devait voler n’a pas pu à cause d’une panne . ( vidéo) pic.twitter.com/mSsQ4Gx6Rw— Rachel Kitsita Ndongo (@rkitsita) September 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congo airport plane