Around the Web Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off moment recreated at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Chennai A double celebration. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chandrayaan 3 vinayagar 🔥#HappyVinayagarChathurthi #Chandrayaan3 #chennai #keelkattalai #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/kxLuwM5g8V— Asok (@itsmeasok) September 18, 2023 சந்திரயான் 3 வெற்றியை நினைவுப்படுத்தும் விதமாக விநாயகர் சிலை வைக்கும் போது ராக்கெட் மாதிரியை வைத்த பொதுமக்கள்இடம்:கீழ்கட்டளை, சென்னை @thiruppathyk @ramnellai @rameshibn @Stalin__SP @reportersridhar @PTTVOnlineNews @journo_vigneshs pic.twitter.com/KRZbiQNL4l— Rajkumar.S (@PTRajkumar97899) September 18, 2023 Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the model of Chandrayaan-3 near the Lord Ganesh idol in Keelkattalai, designer Shanmugam says, "We took more than a month to design this rocket...We planned it for Ganesh Chaturthi... The rocket is 25 feet tall, and it goes 25 feet above the ground... It… pic.twitter.com/ERzxzRjeZ9— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023