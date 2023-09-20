Around the Web Watch: 360-degree view around a ridge ‘where water left debris’ on Mars, captured by Curiosity rover NASA’s Curiosity reached Gediz Vallis Ridge – a formation that preserves records of one of the last wet periods seen on Mars. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Nothing better than stopping for a pic (or 136) after a challenging hike 📸 To create this immersive panorama, my team stitched together 136 images of this region called Gediz Vallis Ridge. It might have taken me 3 years and 4 attempts to get here, but the science is worth it. pic.twitter.com/FthK2VFnkJ— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) September 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NASA Mars