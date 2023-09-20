Viral Video Watch: Dachshunds dressed in hot dog costumes race one another in Cincinnati, US Dozens of dachshunds, both purebred and mixed breeds, raced for the title of the winning wiener at 2023 Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Dozens of dachshunds, dressed as hot dogs, took part in the annual ‘Running of the Wieners’ during ‘Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’ in Cincinnati, Ohio pic.twitter.com/C8tRPXZ7tt— Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Dog videos Dachshunds US