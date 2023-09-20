Around the Web Watch: Hindi channel Aaj Tak introduces AI avatar of anchor Anjana Om Kashyap After launching their first virtual news presenter, Sana, in March, the news channel has now launched virtual lookalikes of actual journalist. Scroll Staff An hour ago आजतक का नया धमाल! आपके फेवरेट चैनल आजतक ने लांच किया आपकी पसंदीदा एंकर अंजना ओम कश्यप का AI अवतार - "अंजना ओम कश्यप 2.0"देखिये आज की स्पेशल रिपोर्ट 'अंजना और अंजना' के साथ। #AnjanaAI | @anjanaomkashyap | #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/Demj4scTh7— AajTak (@aajtak) September 19, 2023 Thank you for introducing me Kalli🤗Call it beginner's luck, but my first on-air job was to introduce PM @narendramodi's session at #IndiaTodayConclave#NamoAtConclave is trending❗A start can't get bigger than thisFollow me & tweet to me with #AIAnchorSana Let's be friends 😎 pic.twitter.com/31Azg4jJUl— AI Anchor SANA (@aianchorsana) March 18, 2023 Aaj Tak's first Ai-powered virtual anchor We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Artificial intelligence media