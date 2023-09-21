Around the Web Watch: Scenes of chaos at Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as crowd breaks through barricade Devotees who had gathered at famous Lalbaugcha Raja pushed and shoved one another, leading to a stampede-like situation. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #लालबागचाराजा दर्शनाकरिता आलेल्या भाविकांचे हाल , खुपच गंभीर परिस्थिती! Actually सेलिब्रिटी आल्यामुळे लोकांना दर्शनासाठी तासभर थांबून राहावे लागते. मग एकदम दर्शनाच्या रांगा सोडतात. गर्दी ,वेळेचं नियोजन आवश्यक लोकांच्या जीवाशी खेळ ?@LalbaugchaRaja @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/VrbZUJZIy3— Shittal kardekar (@ShittalKardekar) September 20, 2023 You may not agree with me, but tell me frankly what is the point in getting jostled or herded like cattle for a few a few seconds of glimpse at the idol?I prefer to do it at home, Bhagwan Ganesh doesn't differentiate. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PzeRH2sHmw— Deepak Prabhu 🇮🇳भारत🇮🇳 (@ragiiing_bull) September 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mumbai ganesh chaturthi