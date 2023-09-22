Around the Web Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA blows a whistle in Assembly to protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest Chaos erupted as Telugu Desam Party MLAs protested against the arrest. Scroll Staff An hour ago #NandamuriBalakrishna resorts to blowing a whistle during the #AndhraPradesh assembly proceedings. Speaker suspends #TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and B Ashok for the entire session#ChandrababuNaiduArrest #APAssembly #AndhraPolitics pic.twitter.com/FzLa0aYylQ— Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) September 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh TDP N Chandrababu Naidu