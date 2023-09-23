Around the Web Watch: Several areas in Nagpur, Maharashtra flooded after heavy rain, rescue operations underway Disaster response forces have been deployed to rescue people from flooded homes and streets. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another video of today's early morning as Water is flowing above the car in streets of #Nagpur#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jhqn3KPDwY— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 23, 2023 NDRF team evacuating people trapped amidst massive flooding in Ambajhari Lake area #Maharashtra #flooding #India #Nagpur #Ambazari #floods #flashfloods #cloudburst #rains #climate #weather #viral pic.twitter.com/6bwJ3zJeWd— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) September 23, 2023 This is the #Nagpur railway station after the overnight deluge ⛈️ .#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oeb0JbMazz— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 23, 2023 #Nagpur is flooded with 3 hours of heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/KKVHzFZT4A— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) September 23, 2023 Last night seen in Jhasi Rani square #Nagpur #नागपूर pic.twitter.com/LlVU5P0R26— Nagpur Flood 2023 (@Gadchirolikar33) September 23, 2023 University Girls Hostel , #nagpur pic.twitter.com/krmrfnDsnj— Shilpa Bodkhe - प्रा.शिल्पा बोडखे (@BodkheShilpa) September 23, 2023 #Nagpur city AWS recorded 175.5mm #Rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:30am98.5mm recorded between 2:30am-3:30am (almost cloudburst intensity)Nagpur Airport recorded 116.5mm till 8:30am#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SzF78PTnTP— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 23, 2023 Poonam chamber #Nagpur #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OyaO3hNNUm— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 23, 2023 No No this is not a river, this is the road in Nagpur after heavy rain.Massive Rainfall reported from Nagpur of Maharashtra.#Rainfall #nagpur #Maharashtra #hurricane #Ophelia #TropicalStormOphelia #Storm #cloudbusting pic.twitter.com/SYodAl4FDE— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 23, 2023 Rescue operations in #Nagpur after heavy rains last night(23 September 2023) pic.twitter.com/34NXfoR7cp— Tushar Marghade (@tusharmarghade) September 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Flood Maharashtra Nagpur