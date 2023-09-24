Around the Web Caught on camera: Horrifying moment when two-storeyed building in Nainital collapses after landslide Residents were evacuated as cracks developed on several houses in the densely populated Mallital Avagarh area. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago बचा लो नैनीताल को...... वर्ना देर हो जाएगी... भगवान ना करें हिमाचल जैसी कोई घटना हो उससे पहले जागना होगा!आज नैनीताल में भारी लैंडलाइन हुआ है।भगवान सभी को सलामत रखे।#Nainital#Landslide #Uttrakhand #Himanchal pic.twitter.com/2LkMGFgozm— Yogesh Bhatt (योगेश भट्ट) (@YogeshBhatt4UK) September 23, 2023 नैनीताल शहर के अस्तित्व का संकट है. समय समय पर संकेत भी मिल रहे हैं. मल्लीताल इलाके के चार्टन लॉज में कॉलोनी के बीच आज एक मकान यूं ढह गया. #Nainital#Landslide pic.twitter.com/F2zvIUjiqa— NEERAJ BHATT (@neebhatt) September 23, 2023 #Uttarakhand A house near Charlton Lodge in Nainital collapses, #Nainital witnessed heavy rainfall this season. Admin should wake up, there was rampant construction during Covid-despite a ban, the upcoming 700 capacity multi level parking, Sukhatal & any other upcoming 1/n pic.twitter.com/POlskdXKNv— Noman Siddiqui (@nomanssiddiqui) September 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand landslide Nainital