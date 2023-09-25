Viral Video Watch: Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus can sort blocks and get into yoga positions The AI-powered robot demonstrated its balance and flexibility by standing on one leg and extending its limbs. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Optimus can now sort objects autonomously 🤖 Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out.Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine 🧘) → https://t.co/dBhQqg1qya pic.twitter.com/1Lrh0dru2r— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) September 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Robot AI Tesla Elon Musk