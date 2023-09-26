Around the Web Watch: Congress workers protest inside mosquito nets against rising dengue cases in Kolkata It certainly drew attention. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Bhawanipur, Kolkata: South Kolkata District Congress protests against the rise of dengue in a unique way with mosquito nets in the state pic.twitter.com/kLETOyUeVF— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023 #WATCH | South Kolkata District Congress President Pradip Prasad says, "In the whole Bengal dengue, malaria has spread. Due to this, people are also seeing deaths... Why is the municipality not taking any steps?... We have asked to open the Mayor's clinic for 24 hours that is in… pic.twitter.com/0a36eYqGaI— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal Dengue Congress