Viral Video Watch: Over 200 dogs attend outdoor screening of ‘PAW Patrol’ movie in the US to set world record A total of 219 dogs were present in Los Angeles for the screening. Scroll Staff An hour ago Guinness World Record for Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening: ✅ Thank you to the 200+ MIGHTY pups who joined us for our special #PAWPatrolMovie screening. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wTEISXwNAh— PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (@PAWPatrolMovie) September 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Movies