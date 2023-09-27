Viral Video Watch: Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio performs devotional song for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations The police band played the tunes of ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ for the festival. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When music meets devotion! A special musical treat for our beloved Bappa! Presenting this absolutely mesmerizing performance by Mumbai Police Khaki Studio on song 'Deva Shree Ganesha' for the occasion of Ganeshotsav! #KhakiStudio#GaneshotsavSpecial pic.twitter.com/GqDwQ54Yjm— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Police music