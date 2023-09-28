Viral Video Watch: Hyderabad police personnel dance with crowd during Ganesh immersion procession Was anyone expecting this? Scroll Staff An hour ago It's great to see the senior officials from @hydcitypolice taking some well-deserved enjoyment during the #GaneshNimarjan procession, especially considering their hard work over the past two days. #GaneshChaturthi2023 #hyderabad pic.twitter.com/vF3YaMjZHI— Faheem (@stoppression) September 28, 2023 ట్యాంక్ బండ్ గణేష్ నిమర్జనం వద్ద, డీజే పాటలకు తెలంగాణ పోలీసు అన్న డాన్స్ 😍♥️#Hyderabad #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/8gPvvRK15u— 𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗨 (@Nallabalu1) September 28, 2023 గణేష్ నిమజ్జనం సంధర్భంగా శోభాయాత్రలో డాన్స్ వేసిన హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసులు.#HyderabadCityPolice pic.twitter.com/Z1vYY39er5— Sardak One (@srinugo77283) September 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ganesh Chaturthi hyderabad police