Cauvery row: In Bengaluru, protestors disrupt actor Siddharth's promotion for Tamil film The actor was forced to leave his press conference for 'Chithha' after activists of a pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, barged into the venue. Scroll Staff An hour ago Actor #Siddharth was forced to leave a press conference he was attending of #Tamil movie "#Chiththa" on #September 28, due to angry #protestors over the #Cauverywater dispute. pic.twitter.com/qviXRWcgLM— Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) September 28, 2023 Why are they questioning him instead of the elected officials ?#Siddharth handled it well👌— ★彡 𝙽𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙹𝙎𝙿 🦅彡★ (@_jspnaveen) September 29, 2023 Siddharth has handled it maturely ❤️🔥— Madras Empire (@MadrasEmpire) September 28, 2023 Political and Government's issue #CauveryWater between two states . Why cinema need a punishment ? https://t.co/ievXPcRgCV— Sreedhar Adabala (@SreedharAdabala) September 28, 2023 Political stands on movie releases really didn't make sense. https://t.co/2cWrRcCBkQ— White Bear (@perumalraj15) September 28, 2023 In India we are unable to put any kind of pressure on politicians once we elect them until next elections.So, these people chose to do politics with an Artist.They needed courage to go & protest & barge into the house of ministers, CM or DY CM & of course PM's house!Let's…— pawan yadav (@pawanyadav8) September 29, 2023 Also Read: Karnataka to move SC against Cauvery panel's direction on releasing water to Tamil Nadu