Caught on CCTV: Masked thieves hold staff and customers at gunpoint, rob jewellery store in Delhi

Caught on camera at Shri Ram Jewellers in Samaypur Badli.

Scroll Staff

30 minutes ago

समयपुर बादली के ज्वैलरी शोरूम लूट का सीसीटीवी pic.twitter.com/aY9mPMYMtn— Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) September 28, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: A jewellery shop was looted by three armed miscreants in the SamayPur Badli area today. Viral video (confirmed by police) showed that after looting and while they were escaping, the miscreants fired in the open on the streets. pic.twitter.com/r5ijsCJ4WN— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023