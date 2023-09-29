Viral Video Watch: Meta and Ray Ban launch smart glasses with which to search, translate, livestream, and more Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg presented the smart glasses, which come with a chatbot. Scroll Staff An hour ago AI's rapid acceleration into our lives is evident.These past 6 months have been as transformative as when the first phone call was made.Future is here! 🚀🔮 #RayBanMeta pic.twitter.com/4mwAbNBpGq— Max Layn Stein Cohen (@maxlayn) September 28, 2023 Next-generation features in a timeless Ray-Ban frame. Get your #RayBanMeta now, pre-order at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/3PRVQxZ9n0— Ray-Ban (@ray_ban) September 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Meta artificial intelligence glasses