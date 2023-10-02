Viral Video Watch: Stunning scenes from U2 concert at new venue that uses immersive floor-to-ceiling visuals The rock band inaugurated the venue in Las Vegas, USA, which is covered hundreds of video screens both inside and outside. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago U2 at the Sphere. And yes, the video screen is insane! pic.twitter.com/hYXBR5Gctv— Joseph Fahmy (@jfahmy) September 30, 2023 Las Vegas Sphere is the most incredible concert venue ever created🤩 pic.twitter.com/7j3KCSJWL4— Wow Videos (@ViralXfun) September 30, 2023 Just like that pic.twitter.com/NiLDhooZ70— Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 30, 2023 What’s inside the Las Vegas Sphere? pic.twitter.com/LhkXOaKQaW— WHAT'S INSIDE? (@whatsinside) September 30, 2023 The visuals inside the MSG Sphere are mind blowing. U2 debut concert last night in #LasVegasSphere #MSGsphere #U2 #Vegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/WyuKibzPx3— AC (@ACinPhilly) September 30, 2023 Inside the Las Vegas Sphere during the U2 concert. This view is insane pic.twitter.com/XlMTxqoCTx— X-Tok (@X_tik_tok) September 30, 2023 This view of Las Vegas Sphere is breathtaking !!! WoW, such an energetic atmosphere. #Sphere #LasVegas #LasVegasSphere pic.twitter.com/b5C8R7h7Kq— Techverse (@intechverse) October 1, 2023 The visuals at U2’s Sphere show in Las Vegas were off the scale! pic.twitter.com/J4mcdPAJuT— Damian Jones (@damianjones1) October 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert