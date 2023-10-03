Around the Web Watch: Major traffic jam in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area as people rush to newly opened Lulu Mall The influx of visitors during the long weekend led to severe traffic congestion. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic!"A glimpse of #Traffic chaos in JNTU - Kukatpally area this weekend. Please don't rush to the #LuLuMall, kindly wait until the crowds subside. 📸: Fahrukh Zayn@HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/kVYocO2OBF— Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) October 2, 2023 New parking place in #Hyderabad on flyover opposite to #lulumall ..@HYDTP @AddlCPTrHyd, sir please look into it. Such parkings are creating more jams. @HiHyderabad @swachhhyd @hydcitypolice @Hyderabad1st @KTRBRS @ntdailyonline @TOIHyderabad @TelanganaToday pic.twitter.com/o2hwCqcBCZ— ℙ𝕖𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕗 ℍ𝕪𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕒𝕕 (@PeopleHyderabad) October 2, 2023 Dear @CYBTRAFFIC, due to Lulu Mall, KPHB residents are ending up dying in this traffic. no single constable found on roads. Understood with this, we all hve to go through this every weekend from nowon.. pic.twitter.com/M0Szoh9hPO— Saggu 🎭 (@cozitsugxx) October 1, 2023 JNTU to Nexus took 1 hour in this Traffic. JNTU Kukatpally traffic is worse. @KTRBRS @TV9Telugu @NtvTeluguLive @NTVJustIn @GHMCOnline @TelanganaCOPs #hyderabad #hyderabadtraffic #jntu #kukatpally pic.twitter.com/OPCYTB4rPA— Bhargav Sayampu (@_Bhargavteja_) October 1, 2023 @KTRBRS @KTR_News కూకట్ పల్లి లులు మాల్ దగ్గర ట్రాఫిక్ విపరీతంగా ఉంది.. ఇటు హైటెక్ సిటీకి వచ్చే రోడ్డు, అటు మియాపూర్ వైపు రోడ్లన్నీ ట్రాఫిక్ తో నిండిపోతున్నాయి.. నిన్న మియాపూర్ నుంచి పంజాగుట్ట వైపు రావడానికి JNTU జంక్షన్ దాటటానికి రెండున్నర గంటలు పట్టింది @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/5CuIv7il5Y— ASHOK VEMULAPALLI (@ashuvemulapalli) October 2, 2023 Had some work near Nexus mall and noticed this. Thank god i didn’t need to go further and took a u turn. The hysteria around Lulu mall is going out of hand, the bridge above me was worse than this. #HyderabadTraffic pic.twitter.com/FLEzGuAg7D— Nitish Singh (@singhnish7) October 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad traffic