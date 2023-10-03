Around the Web Watch: Baby crocodile spotted in swimming pool in Dadar, Mumbai The two-foot-long reptile was rescued from the Mahatma Gandhi memorial olympic swimming pool, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Scroll Staff An hour ago दादर स्थित महात्मा गांधी स्विमिंग पूल में एक मगरमच्छ पाया गया। pic.twitter.com/84CG4KNW8X— Shreya Dubey (@shreyad21) October 3, 2023 The crocodile has been handed over to forest department officials.(ends)— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mumbai animals